SCDOT will have lane closures on I-95 Northbound from the 195 MM to the 198 MM starting at 10:00 AM on Tuesday November 19, 2019 and Wednesday, November 20, 2019 continuing through the day into the night where it will commence upon loosing temperatures for asphalt placement around 8:00 or 9:00 PM both nights. This work will only start at 10:00 AM for (Tuesday and Wednesday ONLY). They will be back on night time work schedule starting Thursday night at 7:00 PM.

