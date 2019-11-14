Provalus Establishing Operations In Clarendon County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Provalus, an information technology (IT) support company, today announced plans to establish operations in Clarendon County. The company’s new technology innovation center is creating 105 new jobs.

Founded in 2017, Provalus’ mission is to grow technology jobs in rural areas. The company develops undiscovered talent to deliver technology, business and support services for businesses.

Located at 34 North Brooks Street in Manning, S.C., Provalus’ new innovation center will expand the company’s domestic services for business process outsourcing, formation technology outsourcing and support. This is the third facility to open in just two years of business for Provalus. The company’s other two locations in Alabama and Texas are on target to employ over 500 newly-trained IT professionals.