PHOTO GALLERY: Lake View Volleyball v. Branchville

The Lake View Wild Gators were handed a 3-1 season-ending loss at home on Monday, November 4, by Branchville in the Lower State varsity volleyball championship game. The scores were 25-13, 25-14, 24-26, and 25-18.

The Lady Gators got off to a slow start and lost 2 before regaining composure and taking the third one 26-24 over Branchville while trading points throughout. The Lady Gators could not pull out the fourth one and lost it. However, this was a great match.

It has been a great season for the Lake View Lady Wild Gators! They have provided the fans with an action-packed, exciting adventure.

Lake View under the coaching of Bill Spivey finished the season with 15 wins and 6 losses.

Here are photos from the Lake View volleyball game v. Branchville.

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

