2019-CP-00099 USDA vs. Mary Kirby, et al

SPECIAL REFEREE’S SALE

CASE NO. 2019-CP-17-00099

BY VIRTUE of a decree heretofore granted in the case of United States of America, acting through the Farmers Home Administration, United States Department of Agriculture against Mary Kirby, James McDowell, Doris Kirby Winston, Eddie Kirby, Jr. and Antonio Bellamy, et al., I, the Special Referee for Dillon County, will sell on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 11:00 o’clock a.m., at the Dillon County Courthouse, Dillon, South Carolina, to the highest bidder: All that certain piece, parcel of lot of land, situate and located in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina and more fully described on a Plat prepared for Queen R. Irby dated May 14, 1991, prepared by M. C. Moody. The said Plat is recorded in the office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 24 at Page 88. The said tract of land begins at a point on 5th Avenue 75 feet from its intersection with Earle Street and runs North 52∞25°34° West for a distance of 150.06 feet to a stake; thence North 37∞38°29° East for a distance of 75.01 feet to a stake; thence South 52∞25°32° East for a distance of 149.99 feet to a stake; thence South 37∞35°00° for a distance of 74.97 feet to the point of beginning. For a more exact description the aforesaid plat is hereby incorporated herein and made a part hereof. This being the same property conveyed to Queen R. Irby by deed of Hilda C. Goldman and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Deed Book 238 at Page 155. Thereafter the property was conveyed by Deed of Distribution in the Matter of Queen E. Irby, bearing Estate File No. 2003-ES-17-00077, to Eddie Kirby dated May 4, 2004 and recorded May 4, 2004 in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Deed Book 388 at Page 66. 506 S 5th Avenue, Dillon, SC 29536.

TMS # 059-10-06-004

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee for Dillon County at conclusion of the bidding, five percent (5%) of the bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to the purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to plaintiff’s debt in the case of non-compliance. If the Plaintiff’s representative is not in attendance at the scheduled time of the sale, the sale shall be canceled and the property sold on some subsequent sales day after due advertisement. Should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to make the required deposit at time of bid or comply with the other terms of the bid within thirty (30) days, the deposit shall be forfeited and the Special Referee for Dillon County may re-sell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day (at the risk of the said highest bidder). As a deficiency judgment is being Waived, the bidding will not remain open thirty days after the date of sale. Purchaser shall pay for preparation of deed, documentary stamps on the deed, and recording of the deed. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the bid from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 8.75% per annum. The sale shall be subject to assessments, Dillon County taxes, easements, easements and restrictions of record, and other senior encumbrances.

GRIMSLEY LAW FIRM, LLC

1703 Laurel Street

P. O Box 11682

Columbia, SC 29211

(803) 233-1177

By:

Edward L. Grimsley

Benjamin E. Grimsley

Attorneys for the Plaintiff

Charles E. Curry

Special Referee for Dillon County

