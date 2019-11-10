Funeral services for William T. Tolar were held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Delhi First Baptist Church, Delhi, LA with Bro. Everett Guice officiating. Interment followed in the Rayville Masonic Cemetery, Rayville, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville, LA.



William T. Tolar was born on December 25, 1928. Bill was raised in Latta, South Carolina by his parents Eunice and John Jordan Tolar. Bill joined the Navy in October 1951 during the Korean War and was stationed in Yokosuka, Japan. After the service, Bill moved to Monroe, Louisiana with his Mother Eunice. On June 25, 1955 Bill married the love of his life, Joyce Rogers, and began a journey that has lasted 64 years together. Bill and Joyce made homes in Monroe, Louisiana, Baskin, Louisiana, Kinston, North Carolina, and Elmhurst, Illinois. Bill was a retired salesman earning many top sales awards during his career.

Bill was preceded in death by his Parents Eunice and John Jordan Tolar, Brother John L. Tolar and Wife Louise, and Brother Lancelot Tolar and wife Elizabeth, and Helen Buford for whom he held a special place in his heart for.

Bill is survived by his Wife Joyce of Elmhurst, Illinois, Sons Scott of Kinston, North Carolina, David and Wife Lynda of Tampa, Florida, Patrick of Estes Park, Colorado, and Paul and Wife Marianne of Elmhurst, Illinois, Nephew John Tolar, Jr. and wife Patricia of Monroe, Louisiana, Nieces Mary Louise Kuhn and Husband Derwood of Monroe, Louisiana, and Jean Davis and Husband Byron of Isle of Palms, South Carolina. Bill was grandfather to grandchildren Brook, Brittany, Logan, Will, Amanda, Kristopher, Michelle, and Nicholas and Great Grandfather to Great Grandson Briley.

Bill passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the age of 90.

Pallbearers were Laney Pankey, Royce Johnson, Ed Roberts, Robert Dunham, Leslie Dunham, and Jay McCallum. Honorary pallbearers were Robbie Heimann and Mike Copes.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.

