Jerry E. Hyatt

Mr. Jerry Evans Hyatt, 69, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 1, 2019 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence after an illness.

Born in Dillon, SC, on August 14, 1950, he was the son of the late Oscar Evans Hyatt and Dosia Watts Hyatt.

Jerry was a graduate of Dillon High School (Class of 1969), earned his Bachelor’s degree from Lee University (Class of 1973) and his Master’s of Arts in Education degree from Francis Marion University (Class of 1979). He taught Science for 23 years at Dillon High School, worked with both Dillon Internal Medicine and St. Eugene Hospital as a Lab Technician, and was Lab Supervisor for 35 years at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence. He was of the Christian faith, was an avid South Carolina Gamecocks fan, a lover of animals, and served as a board member of the Florence – Darlington Technical College.

