Death Notices:

Funeral services for James Parms will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 1:00pm at Minturn Grove Baptist Church in Minturn, SC. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery in Dillon. Mr. Parms died on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at his residence in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 1034 W. Main Street, Apt. C-1, Dillon, SC.

*

Funeral services for Mother Mae Ola McLeod was held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at New Covenant Free Rock in Clio, SC. Burial followed in the Rest Haven Cemetery in Dillon. Mother McLeod died on Wednesday, October 30, 2010 at her residence in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Memorial services for Pamela Breeden were held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Samuel Bartell Memorial Chapel, 1309 East Calhoun Street, Dillon, SC. Ms. Breeden died on Thursday, October 24, 2019 in Dillon County. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Funeral services for Joann Graves were held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.at Minturn Grove Baptist Church in Minturn, SC. Burial followed at Rest Haven Cemetery in Dillon. Ms. Graves died on Monday, October 28, 2019 at her residence in Dillon County. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.