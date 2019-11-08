Rousing Veterans Salute To Be Held At Theatre

By James Lockemy

On Monday, November 11, 2019 at 7 p.m., the Dillon County Theater in conjunction with the Veterans of the Year will present a rousing salute to those who served our country in uniform. In addition, to songs and patriotic music honoring all our veterans, two special recognitions will occur. This is the 100th Anniversary of the adoption of the 19th Amendment which guaranteed voting rights to women. In addition to voting and running for office, this Amendment inspired women to serve their country in uniform. What began as a small specialized force in each branch of service numbering in the hundreds is now a combat ready force of more than 200,000 women service members At our musical salute we will celebrate their service and recognize the heavy toll that they have paid in defense of freedom.

A special part of the program will be the recognition of Dillon County’s own Staff Sergeant Reggie German of the South Carolina Air National Guard. SSG German saved the life of a motorist whose vehicle had been partially submerged in Lynches River. While others watched in fear as the raging water increasingly rose around the vehicle of elderly and disabled Charlie Player with him trapped inside, SSG German hastily removed his boots and jumped into the river. He rescued Player from the vehicle and brought him safely to shore. SSG German will be in attendance and receive a special award from the Dillon County Veterans of the Year Organization for his heroism.

It is at the annual event that the newest Dillon County Veteran of the Year is formally inducted into the organization. This is a moving ceremony where the band of Dillon County heroes appear on stage together. Soon after this ceremony, the veterans and the ensemble will present a salute to all the Armed Forces with flags waving proudly.

As always, Robin Thompson and James Lockemy have arranged a dynamic musical salute to our veterans. Special songs will be performed by talented singers that include Shaw and Rebecca Thompson, Arlene Boyd, Cheryl Brown, Wayne Green with his musical ensemble, and many others that have appeared on stage locally and at the Florence Little Theater. Jackson Stone will present a special patriotic number to honor our Veterans of the Year. A special salute will be given by 5 year old Sadie Lockemy who will be making her singing debut on stage that night.

Admission is free and everyone is encouraged to come out and honor our Dillon County Veterans at the Theater on North MacArthur Avenue at 7 p.m. on Monday, Veterans Day, 2019.

Please join us as we celebrate our own veterans and our heroes.

