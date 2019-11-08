Big Opening Weekend Planned To Open 2019-2020 Dillon County Theatre Season

A big opening weekend is planned to kick off the Dillon County Theatre’s 2019-2020 season.

The weekend starts on Saturday with Coastal Stage Production’s “The Last Romance” on Saturday, November 9, at 7:00 p.m. There is a reception prior from 6:00-6:45 p.m. for Friends of the Dillon County Theatre in the Lockemy Courtyard.

Join Coastal Stage Productions for this wonderful romantic comedy about falling in love at any age. A crush can make anyone feel young again – even a widower named Ralph. On an ordinary day in a routine life, Ralph decides to take a different path on his daily walk – one that leads him to an unexpected second chance at love. Relying on a renewed boyish charm. Ralph attempts to woo the elegant, but distant, Carol. Defying Carol’s reticence – and his lonely sister’s jealousy – Ralph embarks on the trip of a lifetime. This is appropriate for all audiences.

The next event is the annual Veterans Day Salute on Monday, November 11 at 7:00 p.m. A time-honored tradition of the Dillon County Theatre recognizing veterans under the direction of Judge James Lockemy and Robin Thompson. The program will honor all veterans for their service and sacrifice for our country, from all branches of military service through spoken word, image, and song. Please join us in celebrating our veterans, our common love of our nation. This event is appropriate for all audiences. See an additional article on this program in this issue.

