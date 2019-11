A chicken bog benefit to benefit Billy Bryant, a cancer patient, will be held on November 8th at the Dillon County Fire Department, 201 West Howard Street, Dillon.

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and supper will be served from 4 pm.-7 p.m.

Meal prepared by Neighbors Helping Neighbors.

