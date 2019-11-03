Volleyball Roundup: 10-23 to 10-28

The Latta Lady Vikings returned home on Wednesday, October 23, with a 3-0 win over Eau Claire in Class 2A state varsity volleyball playoff action in Columbia.

The scores were 25-6, 25-22, and 25-17 in the Latta win.

The Lady Viking’s Jesselyn Bryant had 6 aces, 5 kills, and 2 digs while Jayla Jackson had 14 assists and Rayne Nolan had 5 kills.

Hannah Medlin had 2 digs. Latta has won 8 and lost 9 for the season.

The Lady Vikings traveled to Carvers Bay on Monday, October 28, for a 6:00 p.m. game. Support your team.

DCS varsity volleyball team lost to Spartanburg Christian and Carolina Academy in Myrtle Beach on Friday, October 25, in SCISA Class 2A state playoffs.

The Dillon Christian School Warriors won 11 games and lost 6 for the season.

Congratulations on a fine season.

The Lake View Lady Wild Gators advanced in the Class A volleyball state playoffs with a 3-0 win over visiting North on Monday, October 28, in Lake View 25-10, 25-15, and 25-8.

Spivey Evans had 15 assists and 7 digs for the Lady Wild Gators while Rebecca Cox had 7 aces and 7 kills. Zandasia McNeil had 18 kills.

Baylee Miller had 5 aces, 6 kills, and 12 assists. Tianna Hamilton had 3 kills.

Lake View has won 12 and lost 5 games this season.

Lake View traveled to Charleston Math & Science on Wednesday, October 30, for a 6:00 p.m. playoff game.

Support your team.

The Dillon Lady Wildcats picked up a 3-1 win over visiting Battery Creek in Dillon on Monday, October 28, in varsity Class 3A state playoffs in volleyball action. The scores were 26-24, 25-12, 20-25, and 25-10.

Dillon’s Abby Bristow had 23 assists and 10 digs while Jayla Goodwin had 16 digs and 6 aces. Jykya Bell had 14 digs, 7 kills, and a block. Lexie Rogers had 15 assists, and Mamie Grossetti had 13 assists.

Shantazia Gordon had 4 blocks. Takoya Jackson had 7 kills and 3 blocks. Dillon traveled on Wednesday, October 30, for a 6:00 p.m. game against Academic Magnet. Support your team.

The Latta Lady Vikings varsity volleyball season in Class 2A state playoffs on Monday, October 28, in a 3-1 loss to Carvers Bay in Hemingway.

The scores were 25-18, 25-16, 22-25, and 25-8.

The Lady Vikings’ Jayla Jackson had 9 assists and 3 aces while Rayne

Nolan had 4 kills and Anna Kaye Webster had 4 digs.

The Latta Lady Vikings won 8 games and and lost 10 games this season. Thank you, ladies, for the memories.