LHS Cross Country Team Participates In Regionals

Congratulations to the Latta High School Cross Country Team on their performance at the Regional Championship on Tuesday.
The boys’ team came in 4th but had a great showing, finishing only 25 points behind 1st.
Individual top 10 finishers were Shane Anderson in 10th, and Luke Berry at 5th.
The girls’ teams is the new 2A Region 7 champion!
Their top 10 finishers were Moya McDuffie (7), Kristina Williamson (5), and Tori Watson (4).
This has been a great season and we look forward to going to the State Qualifying Meet on Nov. 9th.
Boys:
Hannah Pamplico 52 points
Carvers Bay 55 points (25 tie-breaker)
Andrews 55 points (26 tie-breaker)
Latta 77 points
East Clarendon 134 points
Mullins 204 points
1. Tevin Young-CB
2. Scott Roach-AHS
3. Ronald Weaver-CB
4. Zander Poston-HP
5. Luke Berry-LHS
6. Austin Perry-CB
7. Dayton Maglich-AHS
8. McCray Poston-HP
9. Avery Stone-HP
10. Shane Anderson-LHS
Girls:
Latta 39 points
Carvers Bay 63 points
Andrews 71 points
Mullins 118 points
East Clarendon 124 points
Hannah Pamplico 143 points
1. Jana McConnell-CB
2. Jade Wicker-MHS
3. Hope Azurdia-EC
4. Tori Watson-LHS
5. Kristina Williamson-LHS
6. Savaha Roach-AHS
7. Moya McDuffie-LHS
8. Cammi Samson-AHS
9. Kerri Brown-AHS
10. Merit Andres-HP