Latta School Board Meeting: September 2019

(Minutes submitted are unofficial until approved at the next month’s regular monthly meeting.)

The Latta School Board of Trustees met for the regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the District Administrative Conference Room.

Trustees present were Kyle Berry, Ray George, Vanessa Harrison, Kwame Hennagan, and Eleanor Powers. Stuart Poston and JoAnn Williamson were absent.

Nan Carmichael was recognized as Teacher of the Year for the District.

There being no corrections or additions to the August 13, 2019 minutes and the current agenda. Chair Kyle Berry ruled that they stand approved.

Departmental Business

Donna Taylor presented the status report for July 2019 on the General Fund budget.

George Liebenrood gave a federal program update.

Larry Legette gave an update on roofing and HVAC.

A teacher salary scale comparison was given by Dr. John Kirby.

Dr. John Kirby discussed the critical needs letter with the Board.

An update on expelled students was given by Dr. John Kirby.

A motion was made by Eleanor Power and seconded by Vanessa Harrison to amend the budge to hire additional SRO coverage. Vote was unanimous.

An update on school safety plans was given by Dr. John Kirby.

Eleanor Powers shared the Ellis Performing Arts Center upcoming events with the Board.

New Business:

A motion was made by Ray George to approve first reading and waive second reading of the following policies:

1. ADC – Tobacco Free School District

2. GBED – Tobacco Free Workplace

3. JICG – Tobacco Use By Students

4. EEAE – Bus Safety Program

5. KLGA – School Resource Officers

6. IHBF – Medical Homebound Instruction

7. IKA-R – Grading/Assessment Systems

8. KDC – District Sponsored Information Media

9. IKAB – Report Cards/Progress Reports

Kwame Hennagan seconded the motion. Vote was unanimous.

Dr. John Kirby updated the Board on serve animals in school. The South Carolina School Board Association will send information on a service animal policy after completion.

There being no further business. Chair Kyle Berry adjourned the meeting with unanimous consent at 7:50.