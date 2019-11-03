Dillon Man Charged With Operating Business Without License

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents Wednesday arrested a Dillon County business owner and charged him with operating a business without a license or with a suspended license.

Kenneth Raymond Moore, 47, of Dillon, owns Ray’s Bimmer and Benz, an auto repair business. According to the arrest warrant, Moore continued to operate the business after being notified by the SCDOR that the business license was revoked and the business needed to close.

If convicted, Moore faces a maximum penalty of $200 or 30 days in jail, or both.

Moore is being held in the Dillon County Detention Center pending a bond hearing. Dillon County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the arrest.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.

