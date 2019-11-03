Clemson Seeks Outstanding Agricultural Graduates

CLEMSON—The College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences at Clemson University is seeking nominations of outstanding Clemson agricultural graduates in categories of Professional Achievement, Distinguished Service or Young Alumni. This recognition program is a joint venture of the College and the Agriculture Alumni Board of Directors, said Sennah Honea, Director of Alumni Relations. To submit a nomination go to: https://www.clemson.edu/cafls/alumni_award.html or contact Ms. Honea at [email protected] or by telephone at 864-656-8998 for assistance. Nomination packets must be received by the College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences at Clemson University by December 1, 2019.

