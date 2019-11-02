SCPA Rep Speaks At Farm Bureau Meeting

By Betsy Finklea

Billy Crowther, the director of Container Operations for the South Carolina Ports Authority, was the guest speaker at the Dillon County Farm Bureau’s annual meeting held recently.

Crowther, who was introduced by Cullen Bryant, has been with the Ports Authority for 24 years. He said they are doing what they can to help Dillon County and build the port.

Crowther started with some facts about the S.C. Ports Authority. The SCPA has an #11.9 billion balance sheet. Their debt is #1 billion and their revenue is #280 million.

Their vision is to be the preferred port of the top 10 U.S. ports. Their values are adaptability, business minded, customer focused, decisiveness, enthusiasm, faith in each other, and safety first.

He talked about how Inland Port Dillon, a $10 million facility in the middle of a soybean field, was a good risk.

The SCPA’s 2019 fiscal year accomplishments include:

– Wando Wharf refurbishment completed.

– Harbor Deepening

– Army Corps Work Plan

– Leatherman Terminal (completion of fill phase)

– Opened second inland port location (Dillon)

– Chassis Pool Improvement Initiative – commencing

– Neo Panamax Era (18 of 26 weekly services have ships that are Neo Panamax)

– New debt issuance for capital campaign (successfully issued nearly 300 million in net new proceeds while maintaining credit ratings from Moody’s and Standard and Poore.

SCPA is investing heavily in the future. From fiscal year 2016 to fiscal year 2021, SCPA is spending $1.34 billion.

Crowther said there are two inland ports in South Carolina – one in Greer and one in Dillon. Others include one in Richmond, Virginia, one in North Georgia, and one is being built outside of Atlanta.

“Greer is wildly successful,” said Crowther, who thinks there is a good chance that Dillon could be as good as Greer.

Inland Port Dillon is 160 miles from Charleston and is rail served by CSX Intermodal. One crane is an approximately $13 million investment.

Crowther said they want to make the containers available to farmers to export product overseas. He said they are here to promote waterborne commerce. “The port opens up the world markets to you,” said Crowther. He said they need farmers cargo in their containers.

Crowther said there are benefits of Inland Port Dillon including:

– Next day availability from Charleston.

– Maximum truck efficiency, flexibility, and reliability

– Enhanced ability for matchback for two-way business

– Natural export consolidation point with ample empties

– Reduced truck miles; a greener supply chain

– Outstanding industrial sites

Inland Port Dillon has 10,800 feet of track and a phase one storage capacity of 7,360 containers. Export trains go five days a week, and import trains come in six days a week. The port is located at 111 West Fairfield Road.

The goal is for Inland Port Dillon to work 24/7. Crowther said they expect continued growth for Inland Port Dillon.

Crowther said the port has a $21 billion capital plan which included Dillon.

Other Action

In other action, Keith Allen, president, called the meeting to order. Caleb Miller led the pledge of allegiance to the American flag. Allen welcomed and recognized guests. Tommy Stephens gave the treasurer’s report. Allen gave the president’s report.

Cullen Bryant gave the report of the nominations committee. It includes the following:

Report from Nominating Committee 2019 – 2020

The Officers of Dillon County Farm Bureau are President Keith Allen, Vice President Cullen Bryant, Executive Secretary Joe Gleason, Treasurer Tommy Stephens, State Director Cullen Bryant, and Alternate State Director Joe Gleason.

The 2019 Executive Committee is Keith Allen, Cullen Bryant, Joe Gleason, and Tommy Stephens.

The 2019 Directors are Timmy Arnette, Daniel Coleman, Randy Berry, Caleb Coleman, Bruce (Sonny) Price, Jr., Daniel Baxley, Fitzhugh Bethea, Lavern Brigman, Curt McSwain, Gerald Arnette, Tre Coleman, Harold Gasque, Joe Hayes, and Wesley Price.

The 2019 Executive Committee is Women’s Committee Chairman Kate A. Miller, Legislative & Public Affairs Chairman Cullen Bryant, and Young Farmer Committee Chairman Caleb Miller.

Allen gave the resolutions report.