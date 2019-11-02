PHOTO GALLERY: Dillon Christian School v. Thomas Sumter by Admin 2 • November 2, 2019 +269 Dillon Christian School played Thomas Sumter on Friday night and also celebrated Senior Night. PHOTO GALLERY Photos By Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge. Senior Night Senior Night Senior Night Senior Night Senior Night Senior Night Senior Night Senior Night Senior Night Senior Night Senior Night Senior Night Senior Night Thomas Sumter’s #6 carries for a first down Austin Heasley takes the kickoff Daniel Camp carries for a first down Daniel Camp carries Daniel Camp carries for a first down Daniel Camp carries for a first down Trent Johnson is dropped in the backfield on fourth and 12 Thomas Sumter’s #6 carries for 6 yards Thomas Sumter’s #6 carries for a huge first down that is nullified by a holding penalty Thomas Sumter’s #6 carries for 6 yards Thomas Sumter’s #6 carries for 6 yards Austin Heasley picks up a first down Share this...FacebookTwitterLinkedinPinterestRedditPrintemail