PHOTO GALLERY: Lake View Lady Wild Gators Advance in Playoffs With Win Over North

The Lake View Lady Wild Gators advanced in the Class A volleyball state playoffs with a 3-0 win over visiting North on Monday, October 28, in Lake View 25-10, 25-15, and 25-8.

Spivey Evans had 15 assists and 7 digs for the Lady Wild Gators while Rebecca Cox had 7 aces and 7 kills. Zandasia McNeil had 18 kills. Baylee Miller had 5 aces, 6 kills, and 12 assists. Tianna Hamilton had 3 kills.

Lake View has won 12 and lost 5 games this season.

Lake View traveled to Charleston Math & Science on Wednesday, October 30, for a 6:00 p.m. playoff game.

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

