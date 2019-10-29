Local Man Killed In Hit And Run

By Betsy Finklea

A local man was killed after he was the victim of a hit and run on Monday evening.



The incident occurred on Highway 301 near Dillon Wood Works on October 21 around 7:15 p.m.Three parties were involved, the pedestrian, Tony Smith, who was identified by Coroner Donnie Grimsley; a 2008 Kia in which the driver was the only occupant; and another vehicle that left the scene, according to Trooper First Class Tyler Tidwell. The incident is under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol and the S.C. Highway Patrol Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT).According to Trooper Sonny Collins, an arrest of Perrice Cortez Lott was made Tuesday night, and he was transported to the Dillon County Detention Center. Lott is charged with leaving the scene of a collision involving death.Arrangements for Smith are being handled by Kannaday Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Kannaday Funeral Home Chapel in Dillon with Pastor Lisa Diaz officiating. Burial will follow in Resthaven Cemetery in Latta.