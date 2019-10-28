Young Elvis Entertains At Fork Presbyterian Church Family Night

On October 9, at the Fork Presbyterian Church Family Night, Elvis showed up and there was a whole lot of shaking going on.

Dorian Mathis is the son of Sarah and Lester Mathis. He is in the second grade at Latta School.



Dorian has impersonated Elvis at Legends at Myrtle Beach, Sunny Acres, and other nursing homes. He sang the following songs: “See See, Rider”, “Burning Love”, “Blue Suede Shoes”, “Big Hunk of Love”, “Hound Dog”, “Rock-a-Hula Baby”, “Suspicious Minds”, “Can’t Help Falling in Love”, “Johnny B. Goode.” He closed his program with “One Pair of Hands.”



This is a very gifted and talented young man. He has mastered the facial expressions, the body movements, and even throwing the scarves to the audience. After the last song, there was a blessing for the meal and everyone enjoyed the fellowship and meal in the Fellowship Hall. The next Family Night will be November 13 at 7:00 p.m.



