Sallie Frances Gerald Cain, 71, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the McLeod Hospice House in Florence.

Services were held 4:00 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Trinity Holiness Church in Latta. Visitation was held 2:00-4:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Born in Dillon County, SC, December 22, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Alex Gerald and Mary Ann Scott Gerald. She was a member of Trinity Holiness Church.

Survivors include her children, Eddie Barrentine, Tammy Mullinax (Hans), Andy Barrentine, and John Lovelace (Carla), all of Latta; grandchildren, Stephanie Mullinax, Hope Mullinax, C.J. Mullinax, A.J. Barrentine, Brooke Hyatt, and Tyler Barrentine; great-grandchildren, Ace Schoettle, Hayden Schoettle, John Ryder Hyatt, Ryleigh Barrentine, Greenlee Hyatt, and Abel Miller; brother, Malcolm Gerald (Pat) of Latta; special nieces, Natalie Gerald, and Alea Cook; special nephews, Mac Gerald, and Elex Cook; special cousins, Doris Niman and Frankie Grice.

Mrs. Cain was preceded in death by her brother, Henry Gerald.

