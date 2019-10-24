Robert Taylor Named Dean Of Workforce Development

Robert Taylor was named Dean of Workforce Development of Northeastern Technical College (NETC).



His duties include developing, managing, coordinating, and conducting training for the Workforce Development and Continuing Education Division of the College.

Taylor is looking forward to partnering with businesses and industries to identify ways to prepare students to compete in an ever-changing economy. Providing training that prepares students to enter high level technical, supervisory, and administrative positions is a priority for Taylor and his team.

Dr. Wagner, NETC President, is thrilled to have someone with Taylor’s experience here at the college. “His strong ability to build new relationships while strengthening existing ones will help us continue to build strategic partnerships with industries in the area,” he said.

Taylor comes to NETC immediately from Richmond Community College in Rockingham, NC, where he was the Vice President of Workforce and Economic Development.

