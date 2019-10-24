Lt. Col Howard B. Hardwick (Nick) passed away on September 27, 2019, surrounded by loving family members.

Nick, as many knew him, was born in the Britton’s Neck community of South Carolina to Amos and Marie Hardwick. His early years were spent there and later the communities of Mullins/Nichols and Lake View. His early and teen years were spent working on the farm, auto shop repair and meat cutting in a local grocery. Upon being drafted in the US Army at the early age of 18, his life would be forever changed. He proudly served in the Army for over 28 years, at many military bases in the United States, as well as around the world, from Vietnam to Korea to the Middle East. He was humble and private in his service, never boasting about his service or displaying medals or commendations that he received over the years Rather he chose to keep silent about how he proudly the United States Army. He served in many roles in the military but his role as an Honor Guard for families of soldiers from Vietnam remained with him the most. Upon retiring from the military, he worked for Booz-Allen-Hamilton until retirement. His most memorable event while with Booz-Allen was the loss of several colleagues in the Pentagon on 9/11. No matter where his military life took him, his heart was always at peace and at home in what he called “Carolina” Family was foremost in his mind and he tirelessly kept that his number one priority of his life. He loved nothing more than to sit on the porch swing in the quiet of a cool morning and listen to the birds sing, the gentle breeze in the pine trees, and the rooster crow, while drinking a cup of coffee.

In addition to his role as a soldier, he had many other roles in his life, He was husband to the love of his life, Anne, for over 50 years. He was a father (Pop) to his son Chad and daughter-in-law, Andrea. He was a grandfather (Papa) to the two twinkling stars of his life Cole and Caleb. Providing for and loving his family put breath and life into him. His thoughts and efforts were to always try and make the world a better place for them.

He is also survived by his sister Doris (Laverne), brothers Wayne (Denise), Paul, Robert (Sue), and Gene and brother-in-law Mitchel. He was predeceased in death by his sister Earline (Nina as many knew her) and sister-in-law, Ann.

He also leaves behind other extended family members, his many friends from his church, his military service and his neighbors.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Moffitt Cancer Center, Tampa, Florida, for their kind and loving treatment. Special thanks to Dr. Sallman.

Memorials should be made to New Hope United Methodist Church, 120 N Knights Ave., Brandon, Florida, 33510, for the building fund OR Moffitt Cancer Center, 12902 USF Magnolia Drive, Tampa, Florida, 33612.

Honoring his wishes, no formal services are scheduled.

