Mrs. Esther Cox, 90, died Wednesday, September 25 at Pruitt Health of Dillon after an illness.

A graveside service was held Saturday, September 28 at 11:00 at Lake View Cemetery.

Mrs. Cox was born in Marion County, the daughter of the late James Sanford and Rosie Davis.

She is survived by her sons, James (Cricket) Cox and Horace Cox (Judy); 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Foster Cox; son, Steve Cox; and grand daughter, Kim Cox Curry.

