Dillon County Library Board Agenda Announced

Dillon County Library

Board of Trustees

October 29, 2019

Dillon County Library,

600 East Main Street,

Dillon, SC

11:00 a.m.

Agenda

1. Roll Call

2. Blessing

3. Minutes of the April, and July 30, 2019 meeting. (Review & corrections)

4. Trust of Frank M. McMillan III: Mr. Richard Britzius, Wealth Services Estate Specialist.

(a.) Decisions to renovate or to build a new library for the citizens of Latta

(b.) Decisions regarding land proposals: Academy Street / West Main Street

(c.) Latta Library Community Meeting.

(d.) Decision’s to be submitted to County Council.

5. Financial Reports (inspection and discussion)

6. Circulation (Material use reports)

7. New Circulation desk for Dillon Library

(a) Dunbar money paid 20,000.00

(b.) State Lottery paid $6,241.69

8. Old and New Business/ Announcements:

(a.) Internet Circuit upgraded from 60mb to 80mb

(b.) Two new staff. Thomas and Ghassemzadeh

(c.) Friends Annual Meeting, November 4, 2019, at 5 pm.

9. Friends of the Library (Financial report)

10. Adjournment. Next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, January 29, 2020