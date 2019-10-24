Death Notices

Graveside services for Mary Jane Jones will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Rest Haven Cemetery in Dillon, SC. Ms. Jones died on Wednesday October 2, 2019 at her residence in Dillon, South Carolina. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Funeral services for Leo Stephens will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 1:30pm at St. Matthew AME Church in Hamer, SC. Burial will follow at Roadside Memorial Garden in Dillon, SC. Mr. Stephens died on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at his residence in Hamer, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 3402 Paul Court, Hamer, SC.

*

Mr. Donald Strickland passed away on October 6, 2019 at McLeod Regional-Dillon. Service are incomplete. Friends may call at 2144 Bermuda Road -Lake View Stubbs Funeral Home LLC- Dillon Branch is assisting the family

