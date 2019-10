Funeral services for Laura Sanders will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. John Baptist Church in Latta, SC. Burial will follow in the Bethel Hill Church Cemetery in Latta, SC. Mrs. Sanders died on Friday, September 27, 2019 at McLeod Hospice House in Florence, South Carolina. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 110 Antonio Street, Latta, South Carolina.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email