PHOTO GALLERY: Dillon Christian School Lady Warriors Drop Close One to Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles

The Dillon Christian School Lady Warriors dropped a close one to Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles in varsity volleyball action played in Dillon on Monday, October 21.
The scores were 25-19, 11-25, 25-10 22-25, and 15-11.
PHOTO GALLERY
Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald
Click once to bring photos into a single screen, and then click again to enlarge.
