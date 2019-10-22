SCPA Reports Best September On Record For Cargo Volumes

CHARLESTON, SC — OCT. 9, 2019 — South Carolina Ports Authority’s momentum continues in early fiscal year 2020 with the best September on record for cargo volumes.

SCPA handled nearly 195,000 twenty-foot equivalent container units (TEUs) at the Wando Welch and North Charleston container terminals in September, up 12.5% from a year ago. The Port has handled 638,600 TEUs in the first three months of fiscal year 2020, up 10% year-over-year. As measured by the total number of boxes handled, SCPA moved 110,025 pier containers in September, up 11.7% from the same month last year.

“Our fiscal year 2020 is off to a very strong start as we continue to handle record cargo volumes at our terminals,” SCPA President and CEO Jim Newsome said. “Our productivity is made possible by our incredibly talented team and the entire maritime community, all working together to keep freight moving.” SCPA’s two inland ports, located in the Upstate and Pee Dee regions of South Carolina, continue to see strong growth year-over-year as manufacturers and retailers benefit from the inland operations and overnight rail connections to the Port of Charleston.

Inland Port Greer reported 12,473 rail moves in September, up 40% from a year ago. Inland Port Dillon, now in its second year of operation, reported 2,451 rail moves in September, up nearly 33% from last year. SCPA also handled 22,124 vehicles at Columbus Street Terminal in September, a 30% increase from last year.

“We are excited to see growth across multiple business segments, as well as new customers moving into the market,” Newsome said. “While we do anticipate a significant number of blank sailings by container carriers later this year, which will likely impact ship arrivals and cargo volumes, we remain focused on growing our business and investing in our infrastructure In 2021, we will open the Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. Terminal in North Charleston and achieve a depth of 52 feet in Charleston Harbor.”