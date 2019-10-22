2019-CP-17-00230 First Bank vs Walter A Moody

NOTICE OF SALE

C/A No: 2019-CP-17-00230

BY VIRTUE OF A DECREE of the Court of Common Pleas for Dillon County, South Carolina, heretofore issued in the case of First Bank vs. Walter A. Moody; Diana P. Moody; Anna Teneil Price, Individually and as Personal Representative of the Estate of Walter Neil Moody aka W Neil Moody; Carolina Eastern – Nichols, Inc.; Richard Cooke – Cooke Funeral Home of Lake View, Inc., I the undersigned as Special Referee for Dillon County, will sell on November 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at the County Court House, Dillon County, South Carolina, to the highest bidder: Legal Description and Property Address: ALL THAT CERTAIN piece, parcel or lot of land, situate, lying and being in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, containing 0.996 acre and being shown on a plat of same surveyed for Walter Neil Moody by Arnette and Surveyors, dated April 11, 1979 and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 15 at page 52. Said plat is incorporated herein by reference thereto and made a part of this description. THIS BEING the same property conveyed unto W. Neil Moody and Diana P. Moody by virtue of a Deed from Iva R. Richardson dated May 22, 1979 and recorded May 30, 1979 in Book 160 at Page 251 in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County, South Carolina. THEREAFTER, Diana P. Moody conveyed all her interest in subject property unto W. Neil Moody aka Walter Neil Moody by virtue of a Deed dated December 18, 2003 and recorded December 29, 2003 in Book 382 at Page 252 in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County, South Carolina.

553 Kemper Church Road

Lake View, SC 29563

TMS# 110-00-00-067

TERMS OF SALE: For cash. Interest at the current rate of Five and 500/1000 (5.500%) to be paid on balance of bid from date of sale to date of compliance. The purchaser to pay for papers and stamps, and that the successful bidder or bidders, other than the Plaintiff therein, will, upon the acceptance of his or her bid, deposit with the Special Referee for Dillon County a certified check or cash in the amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount of bid on said premises at the sale as evidence of good faith in bidding, and subject to any resale of said premises under Order of this Court; and in the event the said purchaser or purchasers fail to comply with the terms of sale within Thirty (30) days, the Special Referee shall forthwith resell the said property, after the due notice and advertisement, and shall continue to sell the same each subsequent sales day until a purchaser, who shall comply with the terms of sale, shall be obtained, such sales to be made at the risk of the former purchaser. Since a personal or deficiency judgment is waived, the bidding will not remain open but compliance with the bid may be made immediately. If the Plaintiff or the Plaintiff’s representative does not appear at the above-described sale, then the sale of the property will be null, void, and of no force and effect. In such event, the sale will be rescheduled for the next available sales day. Plaintiff may waive any of its rights, including its right to a deficiency judgment, prior to sale. Sold subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements and restrictions of record. Harry R. Easterling, Jr.

Special Referee for Dillon County

Dillon, South Carolina

______________, 2019

Hutchens Law Firm LLP

P.O. Box 8237

Columbia, SC 29202

803-726-2700.

