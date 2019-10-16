PHOTO GALLERY: Mount Calvary Baptist Church Revival

Revival Services got underway Sunday morning, October 6, with a church-wide breakfast in the Family Life Center.

Immediately following breakfast and fellowship, everyone enjoyed the Sunday School hour.

The 11:00 a.m. service began with the Preparation for Worship by Brooke Taylor.

After prayer and the offering, the congregation sang songs of praises unto the Lord.

Rev. Brent Taylor was the guest speaker. After an inspiring message, a hymn of invitation was given.

Miss Linda McKenzie had the Postlude after the Benediction.

Discipleship Training was at 5:00 p.m.

The 6:00 p.m. revival service began with Miss Linda McKenzie in the Preparation for Worship followed by prayer and an offering.

The congregation offered songs of praise unto the Lord followed by a solo by Miss Debbie Hill.

Dr. Trent McLaughlin was the guest speaker for the service. His message was from Matthew 24:37-44. His message emphasized that the Rapture is real, the Rapture is ready, and the Rapture is for the redeemed.

After a hymn of invitation and the Benediction, Miss Linda McKenzie had the postlude.

Revival services will continue nightly at 7:00 p.m. through Wednesday, October 9.

Mount Calvary Baptist Church is located at 405 Mount Calvary Road, Dillon.

