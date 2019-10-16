East Dillon Baptist Church Homecoming

East Dillon Baptist Church celebrated homecoming on Sunday, October 5, at 11:00 a.m.

Guest speaker for the service was Pastor Joe Smith who was accompanied by his wife, Brenda. Pastor Smith served as pastor at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in the past and presently is serving in North Carolina.

The Prelude Music was by Mrs. Merle Hopkins on the piano and Mr. Jackson Stone on the organ.

The Time of Praise and Worship was by Mrs. Connie Smith and the East Dillon Baptist Church choir.

Rev. James Smith, pastor of East Dillon Baptist Church, welcomed everyone to the service before Mrs. Connie Smith and the choir had the Hymn of Fellowship.

There was a brief time of fellowship and greeting one another before the Offertory Prayer by the Deacon of the Month.

The East Dillon Baptist Church choir under the direction of Mrs. Connie Smith sang a choir special.

Pastor James Smith made the announcements and directed children, ages 3 – 9, to Children’s Church.

There was some special music by Loretta Taylor before Pastor James Smith introduced Pastor Joe Smith.

Pastor Joe Smith gave an inspiring message that was well received by all in attendance.

After the invitation, Postlude Music was by Mrs. Hopkins and Mr. Stone.

Everyone attended a delicious meal and fellowship in the Fellowship Hall following the service.

