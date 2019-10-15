2018-DR-17-363 Summons For Divorce Melvin Lee James vs. Evelyn A. James

SUMMONS FOR DIVORCE

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF DILLON IN THE FAMILY COURT FOR THE FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT CASE NUMBER: 2018-DR-17-363

SUMMONS FOR DIVORCE (ONE YEAR CONTINUOUS SEPARATION)

MELVIN LEE JAMES, Plaintiff, vs.

EVELYN A. JAMES, Defendant. TO THE DEFENDANT ABOVE-NAMED:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that you have been sued by the Plaintiff for DIVORCE in the Court indicated above. You are hereby summoned and must respond in writing to the Complaint for Divorce, a copy of which is hereby served upon you, and file your Answer at the Dillon County Courthouse, 301 W. Main Street, Dillon, South Carolina 29536, then serve a copy of your Answer on the Plaintiff’s undersigned attorneys at 1525 Senate Street, Columbia, South Carolina 29208 within thirty (30) days after service of this Summons upon you, not counting the day of service. If you wish to retain an attorney to represent you in this matter, it is advisable to do so before submitting your Answer to the Plaintiff. If you do not answer the Complaint within the required thirty (30) days, the Court may grant a DIVORCE and grant the Plaintiff the relief requested in the Complaint. This shall serve also as notice of hearing set for Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 10:15 AM at the Dillon County Courthouse, 301 W. Main Street, Dillon, South Carolina 29536. This service by publication was ordered on September 16, 2019 pursuant to S.C. Code ß 15-9-740. CLYDE BENNETT GORE, JR., Instructing Attorney, ALEX BREAZEALE, Rule 401 Student Attorney, MARY STUART KING, Rule 401 Student Attorney, Attorneys for the Plaintiff. USC School of Law, Veterans Legal Clinic, 1525 Senate Street, Columbia, South Carolina 29208 Ph: (803) 777 3398; Fax: (803) 777 3401.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email