2018-CP-17-00382 USA vs. Connie Tyson

NOTICE OF SALE

CIVIL ACTION NO. 2018-CP-17-00382

BY VIRTUE of a decree heretofore granted in the case of: United States of America, acting through the Farmers Home Administration, United States Department of Agriculture v. Connie Tyson a/k/a Connie Frances Tyson a/k/a Connie F. Tyson, I, the undersigned Special Referee for Dillon County, will sell on November 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Dillon County Courthouse, 301 West Main Street, Dillon, South Carolina to the highest bidder: All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land situated and located in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina and more fully described on a plat prepared for Frances Greer Huggins dated January 31, 1992 by Smith Survey and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 24 at Page 330. The aforesaid lot is bounded on the North by a cemetery; on the East and South by Glendora Corporation and on the West by Highway No. S-17-44. For a more exact description, the aforesaid Plat is incorporated herein and made a part hereof. This being the same property conveyed to Frances Greer Huggins by deed of Glendora Corporation dated November 4, 1992, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Deed Book 248 at Page 107 on November 5, 1992. This also being the same property conveyed to Connie Tyson a/k/a Connie Frances Tyson a/k/a Connie F. Tyson from the Estate of Frances Huggins by Deed of Distribution dated May 12, 2016 and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Deed Book 585 at Page 156.

TMS No.: 070-00-00-160Property

Address: 442 Pee Dee Church Road, Dillon, South Carolina 29536

SUBJECT TO ASSESSMENTS, DILLON COUNTY AD VALOREM TAXES, EXISTING EASEMENTS, EASEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD, AND OTHER SENIOR ENCUMBRANCES.

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee for Dillon County at conclusion of the bidding, five percent (5%) of his bid, in cash or equivalent as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to cost and then to Plaintiff’s debt in the case of non-compliance. Should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to make the required deposit at time of bid or comply with the other terms of the bid within twenty (20) days, then the Special Referee for Dillon County may resell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day (at the risk of the said highest bidder). For complete terms of sale, attention is drawn to the Judgment of Foreclosure and Order for Sale on file with the Clerk of Court for Dillon County. A personal deficiency judgment being waived, bidding will not remain open. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the bid from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 7.250% per annum. Should the Plaintiff, Plaintiff’s attorney or agent fail to appear on sales day, the property shall not be sold, but shall be readvertised and sold at some convenient sales day thereafter when the Plaintiff, Plaintiff’s attorney or agent is present. Plaintiff does not warrant its title search to purchasers at foreclosure sale or other third parties, who should have their own title search performed on the subject property. Purchaser is responsible for the preparation and filing of their deed.

Robert E. Lee

Special Referee for Dillon County

HARRELL, MARTIN & PEACE, P.A.

Donald W. Tyler #5664

Taylor A. Peace #100206

135 Columbia Avenue

Post Office Box 1000

Chapin, South Carolina 29036

(803) 345-3353

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF.

