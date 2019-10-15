2018-CP-17-00315 U.S. Bank vs. Katreia E. Horne

NOTICE OF SALE

BY VIRTUE of a decree heretofore granted in the case of: U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for REO Trust 2017-RPL1 vs. Katreia E. Horne; , C/A No. 2018CP1700315, The following property will be sold on November 4, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the Dillon County Courthouse to the highest bidder All that certain piece, parcel and lot of land, situate, tying and being in the Town of Dillon, in Dillon County, South Carolina, and fronting and measuring seventy-five (75) feet on East Cleveland Street and extending back therefrom at the same width and along Sixth Avenue for a distance of one hundred fifty (150) feet, and bounded on the North by Cleveland Street; on the East by property, now or formerly, of J.R. Jacobs; on the South by property, now or formerly of Mary G. Cottingham; and on the West by Sixth Avenue. [Further reference may be had to that plat surveyed for Margaret M. Foster and recorded in Plat Book 19 at Page 224, Dillon County Clerk of Court.] Derivation: Book 421 at Page 169

400 East Cleveland St, Dillon, SC 29536

059-11-09-001

SUBJECT TO ASSESSMENTS, DILLON COUNTY AD VALOREM TAXES, EASEMENTS AND/OR, RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD, AND OTHER SENIOR ENCUMBRANCES.

TERMS OF SALE: A 5% deposit in certified funds is required. The deposit will be applied towards the purchase price unless the bidder defaults, in which case the deposit will be forfeited. If the successful bidder fails, or refuses, to make the required deposit, or comply with his bid within 30 days, then the property will be resold at his risk. No personal or deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding will not remain open after the date of sale, but compliance with the bid may be made immediately. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the bid from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 9.09% per annum. For complete terms of sale, see Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale filed with the Dillon County Clerk of Court at C/A #2018CP1700315.

NOTICE: The foreclosure deed is not a warranty deed. Interested bidders should satisfy themselves as to the quality of title to be conveyed by obtaining an independent title search prior to the foreclosure sale date.

John J. Hearn

Attorney for Plaintiff

P.O. Box 100200

Columbia, SC 29202-3200

(803) 744-4444

013957-00701

James W. Peterson, Jr

Special Referee for Dillon County

Website: www.rtt-law.com (see link to Resources/Foreclosure Sales).

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email