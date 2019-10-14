The Dillon Lady Wildcats handed the Lake City Lady Panthers a 3-0 loss in Dillon on Tuesday, October 8. The scores were 25-10, 25-19,
and 25-11.
The Lady Cats will host the Lake View Lady Wild Gators on Tuesday,
October 15, at 6:00 p.m.
Support your team.
PHOTO GALLERY
Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald
PHOTO GALLERY: Dillon vs. Lake City Volleyball
