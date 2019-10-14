PHOTO GALLERY: Dillon vs. Lake City Volleyball

The Dillon Lady Wildcats handed the Lake City Lady Panthers a 3-0 loss in Dillon on Tuesday, October 8. The scores were 25-10, 25-19,

and 25-11.

The Lady Cats will host the Lake View Lady Wild Gators on Tuesday,

October 15, at 6:00 p.m.

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

