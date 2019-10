New Life Cowboy Church held their annual fall festival on Saturday, October 12th. There was special music by CCMA award winners, Rivers and Owens, and Rev. James Orr was the special speaker. There were games for the kids, a wacky tacky fashion show, and plenty of free food.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

