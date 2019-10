The King’s Academy picked up a 3-0 decision over Dillon Christian School on Tuesday, October 1, in varsity volleyball action played in Dillon. The scores were 25-19, 25-13, and 25-19.

Dillon Christian School will travel to Conway Christian on Thursday, October 3.

