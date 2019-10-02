Ralph H. Ruffner, Jr.

Ralph Hudson Ruffner Jr., 77, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Conway Medical Center. He was born to the late Ralph Hudson Ruffner and Betty Fry Ruffner Pruett in Ellsworth, Ohio on January 25, 1942.

He was also predeceased by his first wife, Donna Dickey Ruffner; stepfather, Lawrence Pruett; sons, Thomas Ruffner and Larry Ruffner and brother, Larry Pruett.

Ralph served his country in the US Air Force prior to becoming a law enforcement officer in the Latta and Marion Police Departments until his retirement after thirty-two years. He also owned the Cherokee Carpentry Shop. His Cherokee Heritage was something he was very proud of. An avid outdoorsman, he loved to hunt, fish, ride motorcycles and horses. In fact he had a riding rink to train and show horses. Ralph was a loving, passionate and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be greatly missed.

Mr. Ruffner is survived by his wife, Beverly Wilkes Mew Ruffner; children, Jonathan Mew (Jessica) of Myrtle Beach, Christopher Mew Sr. (Nicole) of Conway, Sherry Ruffner Lovett (Carl) of Latta and Mary Ruffner Darcy (Tim) of Latta; sisters, Patti Ruffner Tucker (Buddy), Barbara Pruett Sebay (Phil) and Vicki Pruett O’Brien (Craig) all of Georgia; nine grandchildren; one great grandchild and many other family and friends who will miss him.

A Memorial Service will be held in on Saturday, October 5th, 2019 at New Life Family Worship Center, which is located at 2470 Hwy 301 South in Dillon, SC at 11:00 a.m.

