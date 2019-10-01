NETC To Hold Information Sessions On LPN Program

Northeastern Technical College will hold two information sessions October 3 for students interested in signing up for the new Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) program starting January 2020 in Dillon. The sessions will be held at 9 a.m. and at 6 p.m. at the NETC Dillon Campus located at 2204 Highway 301 South.

During the information sessions, students will be able to tour the Dillon Campus and nursing classrooms, see a high-tech simulated nurse trainer, learn about the requirements for acceptance into the program, and receive a nursing application packet with steps for completion.

The deadline to apply to NETC’s Practical Nursing program is October 25, 2019.

Individuals who attend the session and meet the basic requirements for program acceptance will be asked to schedule their Test of Essential Academic Skills (TEAS test) and should come prepared to pay a $70.24 testing fee. The testing will take place October 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All testing fees must be paid to the Dillon Campus Coordinator before October 7th. Admission points are given to students for their scores on the TEAS.

NETC’s one-year Practical Nursing program teaches many of the same skills as the first year of the college’s Registered Nurse (RN) program, allowing LPN graduates to easily transition into the RN program without repeating courses.

For more information on how to get started with Nursing and nursing preparation programs, or other allied health programs, students should visit www.netc.edu and look up health and public service under the academic programs tab, or call the office of admissions at 843-921-6900.

