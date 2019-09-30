Volleyball Roundup

The Latta Lady Vikings defeated the Kingstree Lady Jaguars 3-0 in varsity volleyball action played in Latta on Thursday, September 19.

The scores were 25-3, 25-8, and 25-7.

Latta’s Abigail Cooper had 7 aces and 2 assists while Hali Hunt had 3 kills. Alandis Bass had 1 dig.

Latta hosted Hannah-Pamplico on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Latta will travel to Andrews on Tuesday, September 24, for a game after the conclusion of the junior varsity game.

Support your team.

The Lake View Lady Wild Gators picked up a 3-1 win at home over visiting Hannah-Pamplico on Wednesday, September 18.

The scores were 25-20, 25-15, 22-25, and 25-5.

Lake View’s Raven Locklear had 20 service points, 11 aces, and 6 kills while Zandasia McNeil had 22 kills and 3 blocks. Emma King had 12 digs, and Baylee Miller had 10 assists. Rebecca Cox had 7 kills while Spivey Evans had 5 aces. Baxleigh Arnette had 3 kills.

Lake View will travel to Hemingway today (Tuesday, September 24) for a 5:30 p.m. match-up.

Support your team.