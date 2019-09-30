Vikings Get Win Over Kingstree

The Latta Vikings picked up a 28-13 win over Kingstree on Friday, September 20, in Kingstree in varsity football action.

Latta’s Chandler Matthews, Chris McRae, and Jamario Taylor each scored 6 points on carries while Krish Patel had 2 field goals.

Latta’s defense was not to be left out of the scoring as the defense also picked up a safety.

Kingstree’s Kavon McBride returned an interception for a touchdown.

Latta’s Tray Pelt completed 8 of 13 pass attempts for 117 yards and a touchdown. He also carried twice for a total of 4 yards.

Chris McRae picked up 217 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries for the Vikings while Chandler Matthews picked up 34 yards and a touchdown on 5 carries. Tysean Johnson had 6 carries for 27 yards and 3 receptions for 51 yards. Jamario Taylor picked up 2 yards on 1 carry and 6 receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown. Jamar Jones had a reception for 4 yards.

Latta’s Zach Jones had 7 tackles, 1 sack, and 1 tfl. Matt Clark had 6 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 tfl, and 1ff. Brice McRae had 6 tackles, 2 sacks, and 2 tfl. Jordan McRae had 6 tackles and 2 sacks. Chandler Matthews had 6 tackles and 1 sack. Keon White had 4 tackles, 1 sack, and 1 tfl. Jamario Taylor had 2 tackles and 1 interception. Preston Tyler had a tackle and a tfl. Josh Williams had a tackle. Kwame Hennagan had 1 fr.

Latta has won 2 games and lost 2 games for the season. Latta has won 1 game and has not lost a game in Region 7-2A. Latta will host Carvers Bay on Friday, September 27, at 7:30 p.m. Support your team.

