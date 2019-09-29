LAST CHANCE! Special Subscription Offer Ends Friday

LAST CHANCE!
If you received a phone call or e-mail for a subscription to The Dillon Herald or if you want to take advantage of our special offer, this week is your last chance to redeem your offer of 3 months of The Dillon Herald for $5 or one year for $18.94 in Dillon County, SC, Marion County, SC, Marlboro County, SC. or Robeson County, NC. This is for anyone in these areas who does not currently have a subscription. It cannot be used to extend a current subscription. You can pay over the phone by calling 843-774-3311 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday thru Friday; mail in your payment to The Dillon Herald, P.O. Drawer 1288, Dillon, SC 29536; or come by our office located at 505 Highway 301 North, Dillon. THIS OFFER EXPIRES ON FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4th. Once this offer is gone, it’s gone! Take advantage this week!