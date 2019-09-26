WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS RECOGNIZED—The Latta 12U Ponytails World Series Champs were recognized at the Dillon County Council meeting recently. Plaques were presented to the girls and the coaches by Chairman Stevie Grice and Vice-Chairman Buzzy Finklea. Grice said he was proud of the team for this great accomplishment. Finklea said when he heard they were going to the World Series for the second time and saw who the girls were and the coaches were, he knew they had a good chance. Grice congratulated the girls again and told them to do it again next year. Coach Davy Johnson thanked the council and all who supported the team. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/ The Dillon Herald)

