The Right To Bear Arms

A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” — Amendment Two of the Constitution of the United States of America

For quite some time now, I have wrestled with the idea of doing a piece on the 2nd Amendment. I grappled with this idea because of having mixed emotions that I held because of a few factors that involved the usage of firearms. First and certainly, my most compelling concern is stemming from the mass killings that have been committed by people with semiautomatic military grade firearms. Having served in the United States Army and having to qualify in how to use some of these weapons, it is truly a terrible thought to consider how much human life can be almost instantly terminated in a few seconds by a deranged murderer set loose on an unsuspecting gathering of people. Then I am in stark opposition to the National Rifle Association and the apparent sway that they have on the entire issue of gun control and many of the politicians whose responsibility it is to come up with laws that will protect the citizens from mass slayings by military grade firearms. As a staunch believer in the 2nd Amendment, as well as the owner of quite a few firearms, having set forth these concerns that I have had to consider and even wrestle with, I will proceed to share with you my opinion on the issue to the best of my ability.

What Does the Bible Have to Say on the Matter?

As always with me, due to my Judeo-Christian conversion and conviction, I endeavor to consult the Supreme Authority on all issues of life. Does the Scriptures contain any reference that prohibit or permit the possession or usage of a weapon? In my study of both the Old and New Testaments, I did not see any prohibitions in either against the owning or usage of a weapon. Though there are two references in the New Testament against taking up the sword in an act of premeditated murder (Matthew 26:51-52 and Revelation 13:10), there is none anywhere in the Bible that prohibits the owning and usage of a weapon in a legitimate endeavor, such as self-defense, law enforcement, and hunting wildlife in a fair and moderate fashion for food and sport. On the contrary to those who believe the Bible prohibits the owning and usage of a weapon, there is an incident in the New Testament when Jesus instructed his disciples to purchase a sword (Luke 22:35-38). So now that we have presented to you some information on what the Bible has to say on our right to bear arms according to the 2nd Amendment of the Constitution of the United States of America, we shall continue with our presentation.

The Need for Stricter

Enforcement on

Background Checks

The fact that I am a firm believer in the 2nd Amendment and owner of quite a few firearms does not diminish nor alter my belief in the need for a stricter enforcement on background checks. Those who say that criminals, terrorists, and mass murderers will find a way to get firearms in spite of stricter background checks echo some degree of truth about the matter. There is no denying that, as was proven by the prohibition law concerning the making and selling of alcoholic liquors in the United States between 1920 and 1933. However, even if it prevents one or only a few who are hell-bent as criminals, terrorists, and potential mass murders from killing people, having stricter background checks would be well worth it.

My View on Civilians Owning Military Grade Firearms

Before I give you my belief in this area, let me share with you some truthful information about myself and a few close relatives and friends who either own or once owned military assault rifles like AR15s, AK47s, Uzis, and other calibers. I once owned a military grade assault rifle that I forfeited when I allowed a friend to borrow it. He never returned it to me before he died a few years back. Since then, I have come to the belief that civilians should not own military grade firearms, though it is our constitutional right to bear arms (as stated in the 2nd Amendment). When our Founding Fathers put that Amendment in our Constitution, they could not foresee nor anticipate that the single shot musket used during that period for hunting and military purposes would one day evolve into the military grade rifles used today. So I believe that our Constitution, which is a living document, that unlike the Bible, is not inerrant or immutable, but that certain aspects of it must be interpreted and amended to fit the times. This was the case with the 13th Amendment that abolished slavery, the 14th Amendment that granted all former slaves’ citizenship and equal protection under the law, and the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote. So in light of these historical facts, as well as other considerations to this issue like civilians buying howitzers, tanks, and other weapons of war, I do not believe that I, nor any other civilians should own assault rifles or military grade firearms.

The Conclusion

of the Matter

As I bring this article to an end, I believe that this issue involving the 2nd Amendment will remain a bone of contention for the citizens of this nation with opposing and various beliefs about the right to bear arms. Indeed there are many points that can be made from all sides and relevant things to be considered about civilians owning assault rifles and military grade firearms. Like all issues of life, no one person or one group have all of the right answers. Only God can boast of that ability and power. Perhaps the answer to this very perplexing problem lies right in the middle of the different views on the issue. One thing is for certain… It will never be resolved until our politicians stop accusing and excusing one another and come and reason together without the influence of the N.R.A. and all other special interest groups. The John Does of America are demanding a response and action!