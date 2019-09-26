Miriam Rozier

DILLON & BENNETTSVILLE – Miriam Shepard Jones Rozier, 95, was born March 18, 1924, in Atlanta, GA and passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at McLeod Hospice House of the Pee Dee. She was the daughter of the late Otis Waldo Jones and Bertha Mae Shepard Jones. Miriam grew up in several small Georgia towns. She attended Georgia Teachers College (now Georgia Southern University) and she was a graduate of the Georgia Baptist School of Nursing in Atlanta (now a part of Mercer University).

Mrs. Rozier was the widow of Dr. Elwyn ‘Jake” Marion Rozier of Dillon, a loving mother and grandmother and a retired register nurse. She lived in Dillon for fifty-eight years. In 2012 she moved to Bennettsville, SC where she lived with her daughter and attended First Presbyterian Church. Miriam was an amateur artist, an enthusiastic but not always successful gardener and she enjoyed reading, especially history and biography.

While living in Dillon she was a member of the Dillon County Historical Society a member of Main Street United Methodist Church where she sang in the Charles Wesley Choir and was a member of the Elalia Cook Circle.

She is survived by a daughter, Janice Rozier of Bennettsville, SC; sons, Don Rozier (Donna) of Lexington, SC and Jim Rozier (Beth) of Myrtle Beach, SC; grandson, Sam Rozier (Lisa) of Raleigh, NC; granddaughters, Sallie Rozier of Spartanburg, SC and Kate Rozier of Charleston, SC; step-grandchildren, Ron Callahan of Columbia, SC, Michelle Callahan Mosely (Richard) and their two children of Columbia, SC; great granddaughters, Ella and Maggie Rozier; brother, Dr. O.W. Jones (Jennifer) of Duluth, GA; and nieces and nephews. Mrs. Rozier was predeceased by her sister, Betty Jones Gibson.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at First Presbyterian Church in Bennettsville, SC with Rev. Scott Andrews officiating. Family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at the church. A private interment will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Kannaday Funeral Home in Dillon, SC.

Memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 229, Dillon, SC 29536, First Presbyterian Church, 130 Broad Street, Bennettsville, SC 29512, or the charity of your choice.

