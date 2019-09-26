MEC Energizes Substation

Marlboro Electric Cooperative officially energized the substation Monday, August 26th a little before noon.

Several board members as well as CEO William Fleming were in attendance.

The name of the station is the “I-95 Megasite Substation”.

The size of the substation is 30 MVA which can be expanded to 60 MVA. (30 MVA can power over 2000 homes for reference),

This is Marlboro Electric’s 10th substation, and the first they have built since 2003.

This substation is located strategically in the middle of the I-95 Industrial Park to serve current industries as well as provide for the power needs for economic growth well into the future.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email