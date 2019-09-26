McAllister Has Great Game At University Of Charleston

University of Charleston, West Virginia, Tyreik McAllister, wide receiver red shirt junior, scored 2 touchdowns on rushes of 11 yards in the first quarter and 20 yards in the second quarter in the team’s 42-39 season opener win held on Thursday, September 5, at home against the 25th ranked Fairmont State Falcons. McAllister rushed for 94 yards in the game.

5′ 11″, 180-pound McAllister is a former Latta High School standout in football, basketball, and track.

McAllister’s parents are James and Lekeeta McAllister. His grandfather is Bobie Washington of Dillon and his grandmother is Linda Washington.

