County Administrator Presents Medal Of Courage

MEDAL OF COURAGE – Dillon County Administrator Tony Clyburn presented a Medal of Courage award to Kendal Brown. Clyburn said he recently visited Dillon County Fire Station Three where he met Lance Gaddy and learned about Kendal who was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor. Gaddy told Clyburn how much she liked to enjoy her life and how she was fighting and not giving up. Clyburn presented Brown with a medal of courage to encourage her to continue to fight and for being an inspiration to all of us. Pictured are Tony Clyburn, Kendal Brown, and Lance Gaddy. (Photo by Betsy Finklea/ The Dillon Herald)



Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email