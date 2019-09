The Hartsville Bubble Guy provided fun and excitement for the little ones and older ones alike at the Dillon County Health Initiative’s Pop-up Farmer’s Market on Monday, September 9th. Various other vendors were on hand with items such as vegetable, honey, candles, soap, fresh meat, and other homemade delights. Join the Dillon County Health Initiative in their final Pop-Up Farmer’s Market of the year on October 14th. (Photos by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald)

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email